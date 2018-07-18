NMC demolishes encroachment in Nashik Road area

Nashik: The anti-encroachment department squad of Nashik Municipal Corporation demolished encroachment by shop owners and kiosk owners in Nashik Road area on Wednesday as a part of its ongoing demolition drive.

The squad removed 10 shops and 30 kiosks from no hawkers zone along Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue near post office entrance. The action was taken as concerned failed to shift their business to other area despite instructions regarding this were issued to them. An unauthorised office by Shiv Sena was also removed.

The action was taken as per guidance by Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe and Additional Municipal Commissioner Kishore Borde and as per instructions by Deputy Municipal Commissioner (encroachment) R M Bahiram.

Nashik Road divisional officer Somnath Wadekar, New Nashik divisional officer Dr. Sunita Kumavat, superintendent Mahendra Kumar Pagare, superintendent Vasave, 6 anti-encroachment squads and 2 JCBs took part in the action. Police maintained a tight security to prevent any untoward incident during the action.

A strict action will be taken against those vegetable sellers, fruit sellers, hawkers, kiosk owners and other businessmen doing their business at no hawkers zone, public roads, footpath and squares. In case cases will be filed against them.

The concerned should take note of this, urged the NMC administration. Those citizens and businessmen who have unauthorised constructions and constructions on parking spaces should remove their encroachments voluntarily to provide cooperation to NMC, urged the administration.