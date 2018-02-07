NMC demolishes 79 residences

Nashik Road : The anti-encroachment department of Nashik Municipal Corporation demolished 79 residences at Gavaliwada in Deolaligaon.

Many residents are residing in Gavaliwada area in prabhag no. 2. Houses have been provided them under NMC housing scheme, but they are not staying there. The concerned land is owned by NMC. 79 residents encroached upon this land. NMC had issued notices to them many times, but they were neglected this. Considering this the drive was conducted.

The NMC squad reached the spot. Some persons opposed them, but police intervened and helped the squad to conduct the drive. ACP Mohan Thakur, senior police inspector of Upnagar police station Bajirao Mahajan and their colleagues were present.

The NMC also removed 6-7 kiosks, handcart and sheds on the footpath opposite Somani garden in Muktidham area. This drive was conducted under guidance of divisional officer Somnath Wadekar.