NMC converting diesel rematorium into LPG

Nashik: Nashik Municipal Corporation has started a work to convert diesel crematorium into LPG crematorium. As this work will be completed in one-and-half month, there is delay in restarting the crematorium.

The infrastructure of the crematorium will be changed completely and it will be eco-friendly, informed a official. As this work is in progress, the crematorium in Amardham has been shut since last four months. A work to construct an electric crematorium under the smart city is in progress, but there is doubt over its continuity.

Nashik Municipal Corporation is providing free cremation service at all crematorium in the city. The diesel crematorium has been set up by NMC 15 years ago to save trees.

With closure diesel crematorium, the number of non-claimed dead bodes has been increased as it is difficult to dispose of them. Around 30-40 non-claimed dead bodies were disposed of in the diesel crematorium every months. Environmentalists in the city are of the view that expenditure on firewood will be saved with restart of the crematorium.