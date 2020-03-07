NMC bus service to start soon with ITMS; Management consultant appointed by NMC

NASHIK :

After getting approval from the state government to start bus service to Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), the Corporation has put a top gear to start the service as early as possible. It has decided to run the bus service with the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS). The bus service will run with high-end technology. The standing committee has also given approval for a contract with the third party for installation of the service and maintenance and control.

NMC has decided to float a tender for ITMS. It will pay Rs 23 crores for ITMS control and maintenance for five years. The buses will be computerized and will have an advance GPS system with hi-tech CCTV cameras. The system will be controlled from the integrated command and control Center of Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (NMCDCL).

The apex body of the city had earlier decided to run 400 buses under the city bus service. Earlier it was decided to run 200 CNG buses and 200 diesel buses. After a suggestion by the former state Chief Minister, the number of diesel buses was reduced to 50 and it was decided to procure 150 electric buses. Now NMC has finally decided to run only 300 buses in which 200 will be CNG buses and 50 electric and diesel buses. The decision has been taken to cut the loss as the prices of electric buses are high.

NMC has formed Nashik City Transport Corporation Limited company to run the bus service. The bus service will run on ‘gross cost contract’ basis. Corporation has already appointed three companies for the job through a tender process. The companies E-way Transport Private Limited, Travel Time Car Rental Private Limited and City Lifeline Private Limited are the operators appointed by the NMC.

Management Consultant

NMC has appointed Palladium Consulting India Private Limited as a consulting agency for running the bus service. The command and control of the bus service will be conducted by the agency. The work has been given to this company for three years. The Corporation has paid Rs 6.69 crores to the company for this job.