NMC Asst Supdt commits suicide

Nashik: Sanjay Dharankar who was working as Assistant Superintendent in Nashik Municipal Corporation committed suicide on Thursday. He allegedly hanged himself at his residence in Rushiraj Park, near Akashwani Kendra, Gangapur Road, Nashik around 12.30 pm.

Following his transfer to the property tax department, Dharankar was under stress due to additional workload A suicide note found near the body said he was ending the life because of “work pressure”.

This incident came to light after his wife came to home. Dharankar was immediately rushed to the district civil hospital, but medical officials pronounced him dead after check up.

NMC officials and employees knew about this, they rushed to the hospital and later to his residence. Some officials consoled Dharankar family members.

There were angry reactions by officials and employees after this incident. Dharankar had resumed duty only on Wednesday after he was on leave. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Assistant engineer in town planning department Ravindra Patil gone missing after he left his residence on May 26, 2017. He also wrote a chit. Following this, there were angry reactions among officials and employees.

Worker unions had prepared to stage agitation at that time. Officials and employees admitted that there was additional workload after Tukaram Mundhe took charge as Municipal Commissioner.

After Patil returned to home after a period of seven days, his family members, officials and employees heaved a sigh of relief. However, as Dharankar ended his life due to workload, real situation in the Municipal Corporation has come to light.

Though Sanjay Dharankar worked in various department, he was transferred to property tax department some months ago. He was working in computer department before the transfer. Dharankar was known as computer expert.

As he was less talkative, he was always busy in work. Dharankar became restless after he was transferred to the property tax department. He was on leave for one-and-half months.

It came to light that two senior officials rebuked him after he resumed the duty on Wednesday.

It was being stated that Dharankar was in his office till 8 pm on Wednesday. He ended his life on Thursday after he sent his wife outside the home for some work.