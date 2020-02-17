NMC appeals for RTE admission applications

Nashik: The admission process for the 25 percent seats reserved under the Right To Education (RTE) Act has been started. Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has requested for applications from the parents who are willing to take admission under the quota for their children.

As per the free and compulsory education for children under the Right to Education Act 2009, a list of schools has been prepared following the directions by the primary education board of state. In the civic limits there are 92 schools with 1853 seats which have been selected under the RTE. The list of the schools has been uploaded on the RTE website and the admission process for the academic year 2020-2021 has been started online.

The admission process has been started from February 12 and the last date of online submission of form is February 29. The admissions will be given in single lottery process. There are two Urban Research Centers (URC) in city with 911 seats in URC 1 and 942 seats in URC 2.

Under the RTE, the private schools in city will have to reserve 25 percent of the seats for the standard Ist standard admissions. The reserved seats will be allotted to the economically backward children. The waiting list will be made available at school for the reserved seats.

The parents will have to produce the online application at the time of admission. They should not confirm the application without checking the details, suggested the Corporation. It has appealed parents to take benefit. The residential proof, birth certificate, income certificate, caste certificate and other documents are mandatory for process. The list of other documents required is available online.

RTE help centers

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has found out that the applicants make mistakes while filling up the form at cyber cafes. In order to help people, the Corporation has made available two help centers this year.

Gangapur Road Help Center Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan office, Nagari Sadhan Kendra no 1, behind Police Commissioner Officer, Police Headquarters, Gangapur Road.

Nashik Road Help Center

Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan office, Nagari Sadhan Kendra no 2, behind Saint Xavier School, Jai Bhavani Road, Nashik Road.