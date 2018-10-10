NLC, NRT observe Joy of Giving Week

Nashik: Nasik Ladies Circle 119 started the week of Gandhi Jayanti with its flagship project of Joy of Giving. Under the Daan Utsav initiative, Nasik Ladies Circle (NLC) 119 along with Nasik Round Table (NRT) 107 had an incredible week of doing community service.

They identified and extended support to multiple groups of needy people and institutions. Chairperson Circler Poonam Saraf and chairman Tabler Kunal Sethi informed that their organisation have been doing this Joy of Giving Week since past 10 years

All the members took great efforts in executing each of the project’s. The members celebrated birthday of kids of an orphanage with the birthday of the Father of the Nation. Stationary required by the orphanage was also distributed.

200 packs of home made meals were distributed to slums of Gangapur Gaon along with medical kits. Fruits and post-delivery kits were distributed to new mothers at the district civil hospital. This was done in collaboration with Saheli Seva Mangal.

Snacks and undergarments were distributed to hearing impaired children of Padsad Vidyalay, CIDCO. English Oxford Dictionaries were given to students of 4th, 5th and 6th grade of Speed Well Edusports School, Wadhiwarhe.

The organisation sponsored the tuition fees and uniforms of an underprivileged girl student. High voltage mixer and bed sheets donated to the mentally challenged women of Gharkul society and sanitary napkins and snacks distributed to the children of a street school at Vishwas Lawns.