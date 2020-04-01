Nizamuddin Cluster : 21 traced in City; around 50 people likely attended event

NASHIK :

Twenty one persons of this district have been traced after it was found that they were among the group of people who attended the religious congregation at Nizamuddin mosque of Delhi, District Civil Surgeon Dr Suresh Jagdale stated on Wednesday.



Among these 21 persons, some are asked to observe home quarantine while others are lodged at health facilities, he told.



Dr Jagdale said that it’s estimated that around 50 people from here took part in the event, and added that four squads comprising health and police personnel are relentlessly identifying and tracing these people. The teams are conducting searches in the suburban areas of Malegaon, Niphad, Chandwad and Nandgaon, he added.