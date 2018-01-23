Nitric oxide delivery system, high frequency ventilator inaugurated at Neocare hospital

Nashik: The state-of-the-art nitric oxide delivery system, high frequency ventilator and Giraffe OmniBed which will save newborns which are in critical condition were inaugurated at Neocare Hospital at Mumbai Naka. 4-year-old girl named Sanvi inaugurated them on Sunday.

Dr. Sanjay Aher and father of Sanvi Prasad Waghe who is assistant income tax commissioner at Mumbai were present. Before start of Neocare hospital which is a leading child hospital in North Maharashtra, Dr. Aher had practiced in foreign countries for many years. He had started the hospital seven years back to give benefit of his knowledge and skill.

Earlier, critical newborns had to shift to Mumbai for treatment. For this Dr. Aher has operationalised the state-of-the-art system to save lives of newborn for first time in Nashik.

Giving information about the system he said that newborns are suffered from pneumonia if they pass stool in mother’s womb. As a result, blood pressure has increased. Nitric oxide is used to regularise it. High frequency ventilator and nitric oxide delivery system are used for this.

If expert and experienced doctors get high and state-of-the-art technology, lives of many newborns can be saved in Nashik. Followed by Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, this machine is now available in Nashik, Dr. Aher mentioned.

Besides this Giraffe OmniBed which is a boon for newborn weighing below 1 kg has been installed in the hospital. It was also inaugurated by Sanvi.