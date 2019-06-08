Nirbhaya Squads deployed

NASHIK: The chief minister is putting in his best effort to upgrade and modernize police machinery in the state. The police therefore need to equally respond positively to his effort while performing their duties. They need to win hearts of people, earn respect of common man and at the same time they need to hard on criminals, said state water resources minister and district guardian minster Girish Mahajan at the deployment of Nirbhaya Squads in the city.

He was speaking while inaugurating Nirbhaya Squads at the city police commissionerate here. Mahajan said, “The development of any city is judged and decided by the law and order situation it maintains. To create a safe and fearless environment for women must be our priority. The police are succeeding in their efforts. Smart policing is the solution to the problem and crime against women. Police should not only be smart but also friendly and fit in their approach”, he advised.

MLA Balasaheb Sanap, Devyani Farande, actress Prarthana Behere, Pradeep Lokhande and MVP secretary Nileema Pawar were present. While unveiling of the Nirbhaya Squad, a mobile application was launched for police personnel. With a helpline no. 1091, a Facebook page Nirbhaya Pathak Nsk was also launched in which women can lodge their complaints In their fight against the menace of eve-teasing, road romeos, molestation and harassment.

A total of 10 Nirbhaya Squads have been formed under the aegis of city police commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil. The city police have identified 550 hotspots in the city where the police would keep strict vigil. The specially deployed well trained squads equipped with spy and smart phone cameras will patrol at sensitive places including schools, colleges, bus stands, market places, women hostels, cinema halls, gardens etc in civilian dress in order to keep secrecy.Each Nirbhaya Squad is comprised of one asst Police Inspector or a woman official of PSI rank which will be assisted by two women constables and two male police constables.