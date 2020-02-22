Nirbhaya case: Convict Vinay Sharma’s plea nixed

NEW DELHI :

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana, on Saturday, dismissed an application filed on behalf of one of the convicts, Vinay Sharma, on death row in the Nirbhaya gang rape-murder case. Court had directed Tihar Jail Authorities to file a reply to the plea in the court by today.

Defence counsel had submitted before the court that Vinay has sustained head grievous injury in Tihar Jail and requires high-level medical treatment for a fracture in his right arm. He had further contended that Vinay is suffering from acute mental illnesses and schizophrenia hence the death sentence cannot be carried out. Vinay, counsel said, is unable to recognise people, including his mother, so he may be referred to the Institute of Human Behaviour & Allied Sciences hospital.

A Tihar Jail official submitted in the court that convict Vinay Sharma had attempted to hurt himself by banging his head against a wall on Sunday afternoon. He said security personnel stopped him and he suffered minor injuries.

Counsel for Vinay submitted that he was on a hunger strike and his mental status was not good. He is irritable and acts different from others.