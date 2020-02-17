Type to search

नगर टाइम्स ई-पेपर : सोमवार, 17 फेब्रुवारी 2020
Nine hurt as MSRTC bus overturns in Dindori, Nashik

Gaurav Pardeshi February 17, 2020 5:56 pm
DINDORI :

Nine passengers travelling in the State-run bus reportedly sustained injuries on Monday when the vehicle turned turtle at Peth-Dindori Road in Dindori tehsil of this district.

According to Dindori Police, the accident occurred when the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus overturned after the driver lost control.

The injured have been admitted to the rural hospital and five passengers are said to be gravely hurt, apprised police. A police case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

