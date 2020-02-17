Nine hurt as MSRTC bus overturns in Dindori, Nashik

DINDORI :

Nine passengers travelling in the State-run bus reportedly sustained injuries on Monday when the vehicle turned turtle at Peth-Dindori Road in Dindori tehsil of this district.

According to Dindori Police, the accident occurred when the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus overturned after the driver lost control.

The injured have been admitted to the rural hospital and five passengers are said to be gravely hurt, apprised police. A police case has been registered and further investigation is underway.