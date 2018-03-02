Nine gamblers arrested

Nashik: The city crime branch unit I and Nashik Road police conducted raids at gambling dens and arrested 9 gamblers. Gambling material worth Rs. 22,000 was seized from them. The city crime branch unit I squad raided gambling den in basement of BZ Plaza and took 7 into their custody. Rs. 22,000 was also seized from them. The action was taken after police constable Rahul Palkhede got specific information.

The names of the suspects are Dinesh Ramdas Jadhav, Vikas Deepak Gaikwad, Khandu Chintaman Suranje, Deepak Ramesh Jadhav (all residents of Laxmannagar, Peth Road, Panchavati), Papoo Baburao Bombale alias Gangurde (resident of Duttnagar, behind MICO hospital, Panchavati), Dashrath Sahebrao Dhotre (resident of Navnathnagar, Peth Road, Panchavati) and Duttatray Kisan Phokne (residing opposite MICO hospital, Panchavati).

A case against them has been registered at Panchavati police station. Acting on a tip-off, Nashik Road police conducted a raid at vegetable market, opposite Shivaji Maharaj statue, Nashik Road and took suspects Vishal Pundlik Kedare (29, resident of freight depot road, Deolaligaon) and Sunil Dilip Galfade (30, resident of Stationwadi, Deolali Camp). A case in connection with this has been registered at Nashik Road police station.