Nine-day Navratri festival begins

Nashik: The nine-day long Navratri festival began on Wednesday with Ghatsthapana (installation of idol of Goddess) at households in the city. The fair at Saptashringi Garh also began. The Ghatsthapana has also been made by public mandals in the city. The procession of idol of Goddess was taken out before this.

The Sharadiya Navratrotsav also began in the temple of Goddess Kalika. The temple trustees did Ghatsthapana at 4 am. Mayor Ranjana Bhansi performed the pooja at 7 pm, whereas Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe performed the grand prayer at 8.30 am.

People in large numbers rushed to the temples to take darshan of Goddess on first day itself. Rush of devotees was also seen outside the temple of Goddess at Gangaghat. The nine-day Navratrotsav will continue at Kalika temple till October 18.

The temple trust has deployed sanitary workers and volunteers for safety of devotees. CCTV cameras have also been installed in the campus to maintain law and order situation. City police and Nashik Municipal Corporation have also provided facilities there.

Senior police inspector Manoj Karanje, fire brigade department’s Jagdish Ahire and Assistant Commissioner of Police Ajay Deore inspected the temple area. Fire brigade vehicles have been kept ready there for disaster management.

A separate arrangement has been made for male and female devotees to take darshan of Goddess Kalika. 500 volunteers have been appointed 24/7. Arrangement of wheelchair has been made for divyangs and elders.

Response to paid darshan facility

Kalika temple trust has introduced paid darshan facility for outside devotees at Rs. 100 from 6 am to 12 pm. It received good response on first day. As many as 1,000 devotees took darshan throughout the day.