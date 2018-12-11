Ninad – 2018 festival concludes: Deolali cantonment school bags trophy

Deolali Camp: Deolali cantonment school bagged the first trophy in cultural festival Ninad – 2018, organised by the defence ministry.

The two-day cultural festival was concluded in presence of director general of defence ministry Deepa Bajwa. Though students received fruit for their hard work, everyone should try to realise dreams on the basis of hard work and self-confidence, she said.

The cultural festival Ninad – 2018, organised by Deolali cantonment board and southern command of defence ministry was concluded on Sunday. Deolali cantonment board school registered a win in junior and senior categories. St. Thomas cantonment board came second in the senior category, whereas Babina cantonment board came third in the junior category.

Assistant general director Sonam Yangdal, principal director of southern command L K Pegu, director Sanjeev Kumar, Vibha Sharma, MP Hemant Godse, president of cantonment board Brigadier P Ramesh, vice chairperson Meena Karanjkar, chief executive officer Ajay Kumar, Prabhavati Dhivre, Sachin Thakre, chief executive officer of 14 cantonment boards presented trophies to winners of the festival Deolali cantonment school, Babina cantonment board and St. Thomas cantonment board.

Pandit Shankarro Vairagar, Rohit Janjale, Vrushali Kokate and Madhyama Gurjar who officiated as umpires were honoured with memento and shawl. While proposing the vote of thanks, chief executive officer Ajay Kumar expressed his gratitude for the efforts taken by all people’s representatives of Deolali cantonment board, office employees and school teachers. Former vice president Balwant Godse, Basant Gurunani, Tanaji Karanjkar and others were also present.

Results

Primary dept – Solo dance – Khadki (1st); Deolali (2nd); Ahmedabad (3rd)

2) Chorus singing – Deolali (1st); Babina (2nd); Jhansi (3rd)

3) Chorus dance – Sagar (1st); Khadki (2nd); Pune (3rd)

4) Solo singing – Babina (1st); Deolali (2nd); Jhansi (3rd)

5) Spot painting – Babina (1st); Deolali (2nd); Ahmednagar (3rd)

Secondary division

1) Solo dance – St. Thomas (1st); Deolali (2nd); Jhansi (3rd)

2) Chorus singing – Deolali (1st); Jhansi (2nd); Khadki (3rd)

3) Chorus dance – St. Thomas (1st); Deolali (2nd); Khadki (3rd)

4) Solo singing – Dehu Road (1st); Babina (2nd); Deolali (3rd)

5) Spot painting – Pune (1st), Ahmednagar (2nd); Khadki (3rd)