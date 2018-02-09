‘NIMA Index 2018’ to be held in Mumbai

Satpur: While providing momentum to industrial development, industrialist associations are seen taking initiative in generating opportunities for industry expansion through newer experiments. As a part of this, ‘NIMA Index’, an industrial expo has been organised with an initiative by NIMA at Mumbai, between May 3 to 5.

With organisation of ‘Make in India’ in Mumbai last year, NIMA had tried to provide momentum to industry sector in Nashik. As a part of this, industrialists in Nashik had got the opportunity to manufacture spare parts in large scale industries under central government through vendor meet. Registration of more than 100 industrialists was made in it, while some industries took part in tender process. Investment proposals worth Rs. 1800 crore had been received through ‘Make in Nashik’. A planning about this is being made through MIDC and ministry of industry.

On the backdrop of this, Ambad Industries Manufacturers Association had recently organised AIMA Index expo at Nashik. Delegations of embassies of six countries had visited the expo and took information. Turnover worth thousands of rupees took place through this expo, organisers are stating.

On the backdrop of this, NIMA is organising ‘NIMA Index’ expo at Mumbai. Around 225-250 stalls will be set up in the expo which will be organised at Bombay exhibition centre. With this, small, medium and large scale industries in Nashik will get an opportunity to show their quality in financial capital of India.

Officials from heavy industries of central government will inspect the expo. Embassy officials of various countries have been invited. Suppliers will also visit this expo. As a result, industrialists will get an opportunity to improve quality of their products. They will also get an opportunity to make agreements for their products through B2B meet.