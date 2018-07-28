NIMA Biennial Election 2018: Vision and attitude of the rulers to play a decisive role?

NASHIK: Nashik Industries and Manufacturers’ Association (NIMA) – an apex body in the industrial arena of Nashik is now talk of the town as its biennial election — which is first in its history that three panels are contesting opposite each other — is in the final stages with polling today and subsequently counting of votes on Tuesday.

There have been ‘artificial’ efforts on the part of a few to make this critical election more interesting. The contest is between Ekta Panel led by true industrial faces Patankar-Banerjee, and another panel which presses for similar identity and the third panel Udyog Vikas faces of which represent a specific party ideology.

The ruling panel which has maintained its goodwill and reputation in the all-pervasive development of NIMA through its relentless efforts is as if facing forced and as a result, an interesting election due to some elements driving AIMA. Think tank from industrial arena are raising eyebrows over such an ‘imposed’ elections.

It’s a puzzle why some enthusiasts who were earlier rejected by the people during the NIMA and AIMA elections and were also given an opportunity to lead the organisation on state level — are taking keen interest in the whole election process.

The question still remains unanswered on the intention and motive of these people whether they really want to work for industry or create obstacles in its all-round progress. It’s a matter of great research on how to remain adamant and stick to panel name ‘Ekta – 2’ which resembles to title name which has already bagged by the ruling panel.

In fact, the working area of NIMA is district. It has therefore been an expectation from the candidates who want to lead it not to confine the association only for a specific region or a leadership. Contrariwise, the association requires ‘inclusive’ leadership which unite all its constituents and work for the betterment of the industry with coordinated and consolidated efforts.

The voter who is going to polls today will be of similar views and expectably vote for those who raise contentious issues connecting to industries and who really bats for proper, amicable solution to the problems facing industrial sector. This is the thing the voter will keep in mind today before exercising his/her right to franchise.