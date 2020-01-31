Next review meeting to be held in western Maharashtra, Konkan region : CM Thackeray

NASHIK :

Review meeting were held in Marathwada and Vidarbha in the past few days. Now the northern Maharashtra review meeting held today. After this, review meetings will be held in western Maharashtra and Konkan region. The agenda for the review meeting will be development only.



Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that this government’s sincere efforts to ensure that no division was left behind in development. Review meetings in North Maharashtra were held today at the District Collector’s office in Nashik. After the meeting, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was talking to the media. Thackeray discussed development on the issue, he did not answered the political questions asked by journalists.



He said that this government belongs to the general public, this government is trying its best to promote development in the state. The pending questions will be addressed through departmental review meetings in the state Every three months in the state, we will review our own development and take measures accordingly.



Chief Minister Thackeray said that due to the participation of Guardian Minister, Public Representatives of various departments and administrative officials of various departments in the review meeting, it would be convenient for the implementation of the district-wise development schemes.