NASHIK: State Minister of Finance, Planning, and Forests Sudhir Mungantiwar on Monday claimed that the next Maharashtra Chief Minister will be from Bharatiya Janata Party and that the party high command has ordered to ensure victory of all its alliance candidates along with the BJP in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Though there was no immediate reaction from its alliance partner Shiv Sena on the statement made by minister Mungantiwar, however it is suffice to create a political storm in the political circle of the state. The statement assumes significance in the wake of saffron allies announcing to fight the upcoming assembly polls together by sharing equal number of seats.

Mungantiwar was interacting with mediapersons while he was in the city yesterday to attend review meeting of the forests department.

The minister said, “The BJP-Shiv Sena has combined strength of 41 MPs. Yesterday a crucial meeting of top party leaders and senior ministers from Maharashtra took place in New Delhi in key presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in which Shah instructed party leaders to ensure victory of each of its alliance candidates along with the BJP candidates in the upcoming state assembly polls. Shah also asked the party bigwigs from the state that they must put in their best effort to ensure that the next chief minister will only be from BJP”.

Claiming that the next CM will be from BJP, Mungantiwar toed the party line further saying that the Sena-BJP have finalised seat-sharing formula and there are no differences of opinion over the formula between the saffron alliance.

Meanwhile, while extending best wishes to NCP’s foundation day celebration, the minister took a dig at the party stating that as a strong Opposition, the NCP should not anyhow stop criticising the ruling Sena-BJP allies at least for the next 25 years. We however expect unanimity between Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar on the controversial EVM issue. Assembly elections in Maharashtra is scheduled to be held between September and October this year.