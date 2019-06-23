Newly wed woman sold

Indiranagar: A racket, which is cheating girls from poor families and selling them off in marriage, is working in the city. A newly married woman from Wadalagaon was abducted with the help of her maternal aunt and was sold off in marriage. Later, atrocities were committed against her for a week, it has come to light. A case in connection with this has been registered at Indiranagar police station against four, among them two are women.

According to police, the victim got married to a youth hailing from Rajasthan on March 22, 2019. Some days ago she returned to her parents at Wadala to celebrate Ramzan Eid. When she had gone to visit the nearby home of her maternal aunt on June 6, her maternal aunt introduced her to Rani Shah and Shahrukh alias Chetya Shaikh who were already present there. Her maternal aunt told her that they were going to Ajmer and her husband would come there to take her. She was also told that her mother and maternal uncle were unaware of this.

Thereafter, Chetya and Rani Shah took the victim by a luxury bus to Javra village in Madhya Pradesh. Chetya locked her up in a room there for three days and committed atrocities against her. Around 7-8 people came there then on June 10. Chetya and Rani took Rs. 1.5 lakh from them and forcefully married the victim to Hemant Dhakad. Thereafter, Dhakad committed atrocities against her for a week. Sensing the opportunity, the victim then contacted her family members and informed them about this. She was rescued thereafter with the help of police.

A case in connection with this has been registered against Chetya alias Shahrukh Shaikh, Hemant Dhakad, Rani Shah and the maternal aunt of the victim at Indiranagar police station. Police arrested the maternal aunt of the victim and others are absconding. Assistant police inspector Jagtap is investigating further.