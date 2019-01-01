New Year bash:18 cases of drunk driving registered in city

Nashik: The city police have registered 18 cases of drunk driving on the eve of New Year. Police took action against 150 drivers. A tight police security has been maintained in jurisdiction of all 13 police stations. Deputy commissioner of police Kokate, deputy commissioner of police Madhuri Kangne, assistant commissioners of police, senior police inspectors, 250 police personnel, 10 officials and 225 police pesonnel of city traffic branch took part in the action.

During the action, two minors were found driving a two-wheeler. These minors and their parents Daulat Desale and Vijay Verma were sent to class Ist judicial magistrate, juevenile court, Untawadi and action against them and their parents was taken under the Motor Vehicle Act.

88 cases of drunk driving registered in rural area The rural police have also registered 88 cases of drunk driving on the eve of the New Year. A tight police security 40 police station wise has been maintained in the district under Superintendent of Police Sanjay Darade to maintain law and order. Police installed barricades at highways, places of rush and check posts in the district. They were conducting breath analyser test of vehicle riders.

Fixed points have been installed at hotels, dhabas and resorts. Besides this police conducted patrolling in view of security on highways and roads. Police in civil dress and Damini squad had been deployed to curb eve-teasing incidents.

Tight police security had been maintained under the guidance of Additional Superintendent of Police Nilotpal. Police were monitoring various tourist spots, resorts, dhabas and malls in the district.

The action was taken against those involved in illegal transport of liquor. Police recovered a fine of Rs. 17,200 in an action against 88 drunk drivers. Meanwhile, action against 15 has been taken for illegal sale and transport of liquor. 13 cases have been registered under liquor prohibition act. A stock of illegal liquor worth Rs. 74,448 has been seized. Action against 8 gamblers was taken and four cases have been registered under the Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act. Goods worth Rs. 63,000 has been recovered in this action.