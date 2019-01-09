New river linking project for Nashik-Aurangabad: Mahajan

Nashik: A new river linking project will be constructed to solve water problems in the district. It will receive Centre’s approval within 15 days, informed state Water Resources and District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan on Wednesday.

He gave this information while interacting with media persons after a meeting of district planning committee at divisional commissionerate, Nashik Road. Mahajan said that Darna, Godavari river in Nashik and Aurangabad will be linked. 60 TMC water will be available through this.

20 TMC water each for Nashik, Aurangabad and Darna basin will be provided.

“Gadkari is Water Resources Minister at Centre. He has preferred Maharashtra. We spoke to Gadkari about this new river linking project. Discussions will be held with Gujarat in the next week and they will fulfil documents. The approval will be received in the next 15 days, he added.”

“The central government has shown its readiness to give Rs. 18,000-20,000 crore after tabling a proposal by Maharashtra. As a result, this project will be operationalised soon and Nashik, north Maharashtra, Aurangabad and some districts in Marathwada will be benefitted by this. The state will largely be benefitted by this project in future to tackle drought situation,” Mahajan said.

It was a dream of Late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to make river linking projects for development of the country, however, his dream remained unfulfilled after the rule change. After Bharatiya Janata Party has come to power, Prime Minister Modi has provided impetus to it and bigger river linking projects have been started in the country.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken a lead in it and efforts are being taken to construct river linking projects in highest numbers in the state, Mahajan stated.

Only two months are left for elections. The Model Code of Conduct may be imposed in the first week of February. The project would get approval before this, he made it clear.