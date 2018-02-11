New Era school students shine in drawing exam

Nashik: New Era students once again succeeded in elementary and intermediate government drawing grade examination 2017-18. Like every year 263 students participated with great zeal and zest this year too. 21 students bagged ‘A’ grade in the examination.

The names of the students are as follows: Elementary Exam: Pratham Amritkar, Archit Bagad, Pranjal Brahikar, Snehal Dusane, Aryan Jadhav, Gargi Kulkani, Kaushal Morankar, Toshal Narkhede, Sakshi Nerkar, Ayushi Patil, Mrunal Patil and Mousami Raut.

Intermediate Exam: Anagha Chandan, Pranjal Kokate, Snehal Kolte, Krutika Lade, Anushka More, Arya Pawar, Gauri Ratnaparkhi, Khushi Teli and Minakshi Trivedi.

This success was achieved due to the guidance and efforts taken by the drawing teachers of the school. The Principal of the school and staff congratulated all the prize winners and wished them good luck for their future endeavours.