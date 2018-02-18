New Era achieves victory in Nashik Little Champ

Nashik: The much awaited ‘Nashik Little Champs Season 5’ brought a jubilance of victory for New Era English School.

Many competitions like group singing, solo singing and instrumental were conducted. Nearly 65 schools from Nashik participated in this competition. The songs sung by the students were melodious and entertaining.

An extravaganza performance of senior group singing bagged the 2nd runner trophy was a great pride moment for the school. In solo singing competition, Aasavari Kelkar, Aarya Gulve and Sameedha Nimonkar from the school were honoured with ‘Inspire Singer Award’.

In the instrumental category, Janhavi Londhe was awarded with ‘Inspire Award’. Aadi Kulkarni of Std. 1st bagged the first prize for playing Tabla. Nishad Deore of Std. 7th was awarded ‘My choice Award’.

The arrangement and presentation of the competition was highly impressive and enthralled the audience. The management, Principal and staff applauded the students and the music teachers for bringing laurels to the school.