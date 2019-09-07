इस्रोचे प्रमुख के सिवन यांना अश्रू अनावर; देशभरातून कौतुकाचा वर्षाव

नवी दिल्ली : आयुष्यात चढ उत्तर येत असतात, विक्रम लँडरचा संपर्क तुटला तो क्षण मी देखील तुमच्यासोबत जगलो आहे. धीर खचू देऊ नका संपूर्ण देश तुमच्या पाठीशी असून तुम्ही देशाची मान उंचावली आहे, अशा शब्दांत पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांनी ‘इस्रो’मध्ये शास्त्रज्ञांचं मनोधैर्य उंचावण्याचा प्रयत्न केला.

दरम्यान चांद्रयान २ चे विक्रम लॅंन्डर (दि.०७) सप्टेंबरच्या मध्यरात्री चंद्रावर उतरणं अपेक्षित होते. मात्र अवघ्या २.१ किमी दूर त्याच्याशी संपर्क तुटला अन इस्त्रो शास्त्रज्ञ सह भारतीयांचा हिरमोड झाला. संपर्क तुटल्यामुळे देशभरातील नागरिकांमध्ये निराशा आहे. पण देशभरातून प्रत्येक नागरीक तसेच दिग्गज मंडळींनी इस्रोचं कौतुक केले असून शास्त्रज्ञांचं मनोबल वाढवण्यासाठी सोशल मीडियावर कौतुकाचा वर्षाव होत आहे.

India is proud of our scientists! They’ve given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be! Chairman @isro gave updates on Chandrayaan-2. We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2019

Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission. Your passion & dedication is an inspiration to every Indian. Your work is not in vain. It has laid the foundation for many more path breaking & ambitious Indian space missions. 🇮🇳 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 6, 2019

We are with you @isro. You have brought the nation, it’s young minds and all, together in sensing your achievements in Space. You will succeed. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 6, 2019

ISRO’s achievement with getting Chandrayaan-2 so far has made every Indian proud. India stands with our committed and hard working scientists at @isro. My best wishes for future endeavours. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 6, 2019

पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदीही काल मध्यरात्री इस्रोच्या मुख्यालयात लँडिंगच्या वेळी नरेंद्र मोदी ही उपस्थित होते. मात्र संपर्क तुटल्याची माहिती मिळताच साऱ्यांचीच निराशा झाली. यावेळी इस्रोच्या प्रमुखांनी संपर्क तुटल्याची माहिती दिली. मात्र सरेच प्रयत्न निष्कळ ठरत असल्याचं पाहुन अनेकांच्या चेहर्‍यावर निराशेची भावना होती.

दरम्यान नरेंद्र मोदी यांनी इस्त्रोच्या संशोधकांसह भारतीयांना उद्देशून खास संदेश देताना विज्ञानात प्रयोग असतो अपयश नाही असे सांगत पुन्हा नव्याने कामाला सुरवात करूया असा शब्दांत आधार दिला. यावेळी इस्त्रो कार्यालयातून मोदी बाहेर पडताना इस्त्रो अध्यक्ष के सीवन यांना अश्रू अनावर झाले. नरेंद्र मोदी यांनी यावेळी के सिवन यांचे सांत्वन केले.