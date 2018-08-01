New 220 polling stations added in the district

Nashik: As many as 220 polling stations have been added in the district. With this, the number of polling stations has increased to 4448. The Election Commission approved them.

The Election Commission is striving hard for the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections to be held next year.

The VVPAT machines will be used to bring transparency. Despite this, the Election Commission conducted a drive to revalidate electoral rolls till July 20 Voters in large numbers were registered during this.

Those voters who will attain 18 years of age on January 1, 2019 have been registered. New voters will be registered during the election time. Number of voters cannot exceed 1400 at a single polling station in the city, while it is 1200 in rural area.

As there is possibility that more time would be taken with use of the VVPAT, the election branch added 220 polling stations. Highest 33 new polling stations have been added in Chandwad taluka.

Followed by this Sinnar has 30 polling stations, while Nandgaon has 10 polling stations. Malegaon Central has 5 polling stations, while Malegaon outer has 9 polling stations., Baglan has 17 polling stations, whereas Kalvan has 15 polling stations, Yeola has 24 polling stations and Niphad has 8 polling stations.

Dindori has 19 new polling stations. Nashik Central has 6 polling stations, whereas Nashik East has 4 polling stations. Nashik West has 12 polling stations. Deolali has 8 new polling stations, while Igatpuri has 20 polling stations.