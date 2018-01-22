‘It is needed to take efforts for all round education’

Deolali Camp : Progressive India cannot be created until abolition of casteism and corrupt political system. For this education is very effective weapon and all round efforts are needed, stated senior legal expert and former Law Minister Ram Jethmalani.

The annual gathering of Shankar education society was held at Dadasaheb Gaikwad hall. Jethmalani was speaking during this. Industrialist Vasumal Shroff, senior industrialist Mohan Gurnani, executive editor of daily Deshdoot Milind Sajgure, Basant Gurnani, Sachin Chafekar, Naveen Gurnani, Vinod Chawla and Smita Mujumdar were present.

In 13th century Islam religion had ruled the world on the basis of education, but after fundamentalist khalifas had ordered to destroy books, its position had downed. This proved the importance of education, Jethmalani said. Industrialist Shroff while expressing his views expressed his satisfaction over progress by the school.

Messages like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ and environment conservation were given through presentation of drama and dance. Headmaster Bansilal Gadilohar compered the programme, while Tirath Vasvani proposed the vote of thanks. In his introductory speech secretary of the society Ratan Chawla reviewed progress by the society.

Students and parents in large numbers were present. Anupama Patil, Jyoti Bhatia, Manmohan Hemnani, teachers and non-teaching staff took sincere efforts for success of the gathering.