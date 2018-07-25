Needed a new thinking on water literacy: Davale

NASHIK: Water literacy should not merely be confined to water saving, but the subject line needs a re-look and re-think by bringing simplicity in the use of water, creating awareness on the availability of water sources and resources, efficient water conservation, said water conservation secretary Eknath Davale.

He was speaking while inaugurating divisional water literacy workshop organised jointly by water resources and water conservation department and Yashda at Niyojan Bhavan on Wednesday here.

Divisional commissioner Rajaram Mane, district collector Radhakrishnan B, Yashda dy director Prerna Deshbhratar, ZP CEO Dr Naresh Gite, water resources superintendent Rajesh More, water literacy centre executive director Sumant Pande and MERI director general Rajendra Pawar were present.

Water has become a vital element for economic progress, on this background, it should be supported with modern day research techniques while having a balance sheet on water. Proper mechanism should be developed for rabbi crop after analysing and assessing water rainfall record of that particular region, Davale said.

He urged Yashda to take initiative in this direction. The water conservation secretary also spoke at length on water independency and Jalyukt Shivar campaign to realise the importance of water to life.