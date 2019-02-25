Need to address root cause behind man-animal conflict

Gaurav Pardeshi / NASHIK: Since last many cases related to the man-animal conflict, it is seen that unnecessary gathering of people has becoming a big obstacle in the leopard rescue operations. Leopard-related issues are gaining attention in Nashik.

In various areas of the district, the big cat is being spotted frequently and in the last few days, these occurrences have become an everyday affair. It’s seen that leopard has been coming in contact with human vicinity. Deshdoot Times talks to Anjankar A M, Conservator of Forest (Wild Life), Nashik on this current issue.

“We observe that in rural area, especially in tribal belt, the wild animals including leopard and human being dwell together and the wild animals regularly come in contact with the people, in such situation, there is no need to panic, but to stop at one place at that time.

You’ll see leopard silently passing away from there on its own way”, says Anjankar. “First of all, we have to understand that human is not a prey of any wildlife or leopard. Whenever the wild animal feels insecure then only it attacks the human,” explains Anjankar.

“People’s unnecessary intervention is a big hurdle in rescuing and saving the leopards that venture in the city areas or in human vicinities. In my observation, people get excited to capture photos and take selfies and this turns out to be a major peoblem as their actions are seen as threatining by the animal”, stated Anjankar.

He appealed the people to use the toll-free numbers of the forest departments for further assistance and avoid man-animal conflict in future. “In our forest study, we have observed that leopards return to their habitat even when they are released far away after their rescue. This is one of the reasons of sighting of many leopards at one place.”

“We conduct campaigns on social media as well as hold public awareness camps in rural areas to create awareness about reducing this man animal conflict. In case any victims get injured or killed in leopard attack, we compensate them as the case may be,” Anjankar clarified.

“When you see leopard or any wild animal in your area, dial our toll-free number 1926. The forest department will take prompt action to rescue the animal to safety. Do not try to go close to the leopard. Do not create fear within the animal. Allow police and forest departments to do their duty”

– Anil Anjankar, Conservator of Forest (Wild Life), Nashik.