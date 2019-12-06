Need for society to change : CP

Nashik police always there to help women

NASHIK:

Police is always ready to ensure the safety of girls and women, but incidents like Hyderabad and Madhya Pradesh still happen, the society needs to change and respect women for such incidents to stop, stated Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangare Patil while speaking to Deshdoot Times. There is a need to give proper gender and sex education to children during the stage of adolescence and need to teach them how to respect women, he added.

The country has been shocked following rape and murder incidents at Hyderabad and Madhya Pradesh. On the backdrop of this, Nagre Patil expressed his views regarding women safety.

He said, Nashik is a developing city and women and girls here feel secure. In case of any harassment, police is always ready to provide safety for women. Giving priority to the safety of women and girls, many projects have been conducted in the area falling under the police commisionerate. Nirbhaya squads have been mainly formed and action has been taken against hundreds of eve-teasers so far.

Police have traced out 500 black spots in the city, increasing vigil in such areas. Nirbhaya squads, as well as beat marshals, are regularly patrolling there. Women police personnel in Nirbhaya squad are taking action against eve-teasers in case of harassment. Besides this, Nirbhaya squads are regularly visiting schools and colleges and are creating awareness among the students. Toll-free number 1091 of Nirbhaya squad is in the list of quick response.

A women cell in the police commissionerate has been made active. After a complaint by women, police are taking immediate action. Help from expert psychologists is being taken to give mental support to women. In addition, such training has also been given to those officials and personnel working in the cell. Orders have been issued for police stations to take immediate note of complaints by women and girls and to address them, Nangre Patil informed.

Women and girls avoid to visit police station for fear of society and defamation, but eve-teasers take benefit of this. If the help of police is taken in time, next mishap can be averted, he cautioned.

“Amendments are being made in the laws being meant for the safety of girls and women. We are always ready to protect girls and women, but they should be trained for self-defence. They cannot fight with anybody after three days of training. Training how to rescue self from such condition can be given in short period. It is essential to give training like karate for a year. This should be a part of education”, Nangre Patil expressed.

Efforts to achieve coordination among all depts

Various government departments are working for the welfare of women. We are working incoordination with women and child welfare department, family courts, fast track courts and Commission for Women. This will help in providing help to women at one place.

There should be initiative in the family itself

The atmosphere in the family is playing an important role in the development of children during their adolescence. If a woman does not get respect at home, children tend to develop similar attitudes. If they are not given proper sexual education, they get false information through film, TV serial, social media and internet and involve in bad acts. To prevent this, it is the responsibility of parents and educational institutes to provide proper guidance and education to children.

Learn to say NO

Girls many times are lured by friends or unknown person. There is an attempt to trap girls through chatting on facebook, WhatsApp or emotional blackmail. Girls should identify the motive of the person and stop talking to such people and learn to say no. They can also seek help of the police who will help, protecting the identity of the girls and women, said Nangre Patil.