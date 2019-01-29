Need for organic farming: Union minister Shripad Naik

Nashik: There is a need for organic farming to make available nutritious and chemical free food to citizens and it should be spread, stated Union Ayush Minister Shripad Naik.

He was speaking during his visit to agriculture festival at Donge Vastigruh ground.

Annasaheb More and Hanumantrao Gaikwad of BVG Group were also present.

Naik further said that it is important to use traditional Indian crop cultivation method, ayurved and organic farming method.

Farmers must turn to organic farming to get more income from farming. Efforts are being made through Ayush ministry to divert farmers to organic farming and production of medicinal plants, he informed and added that there are various schemes by ministry and purchase of agriculture produce for this.

Naik visited various stalls in the agricultural exhibition and got information about new technologies. Organiser Abasaheb More informed about the various programmes being undertaken by agriculture festival and Seva Marg.

During the discussions at this time, BVG group’s Hanumant Gaikwad said that disease like cancer is spreading all over the country today. There are 31,000 cancer patients in a small taluka like Shirol. This is happening due to excessive use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides.

“Annasaheb More identified this threat very early and asked everyone to make organic farming, but all of us have ignored it. Ayurved is a best to overcome serious illness. If you use it, you will get out of this,” he stated.