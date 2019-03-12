NDCC bank to auction lands for loan recovery

Nashik: The board of directors of Nashik District Central Cooperative (NDCC) Bank has taken stern steps to take the bank out of financial crisis. A direct loan recovery drive has been started from March 1, 2019. Leaves of officials and employees have been cancelled.

The orders have been issued to seize lands of Vividh Karyakari Sanstha and big defaulters under cooperative act rule 107 and to conduct a process to auction them. As per this process member of Wadgaon Girnare Adivasi Sanstha Khanderao Bhaguji Katad (Patil) and four others (resident of Wadgaon Girnare, tal. Nashik) have a pending loan on large scale.

As they were not responding to loan recovery, their land was seized and the case had been sent to the assistant district registrar Nashik for his approval. Following his approval, a final notice had been issued to members asking them to pay the pending loan within seven days.

However, as they failed to pay the loan, a public notice regarding the auction of their farmland in Naikwadi Shivar has been published. Accordingly, the auction of the farmland will be conducted in the office of Wadgaon Girnare Adivasi Sanstha on April 11 at 11.30 am. The process of land auction of 70 defaulters in the entire district is in the final stage. Their lands will be auctioned soon.