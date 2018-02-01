NCP organises march against rise in fuel rates

Nashik: The Nationalist Congress Party staged agitation opposite district collectorate yesterday against rise in petrol and diesel rates. The activists raised anti-government slogans.

A two-wheeler was kept on handkart during the march.

“The rate of crude oil during regime of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was Rs. 110 per barrel. At that time rate of the petrol was around Rs. 60-65. Though rate of crude oil reduced by Rs. 25.28 per barrel in December, the rate of petrol has risen to Rs. 80. Maharashtra government is charging surcharge of Rs. 9 and 25% VAT on petrol. This is loot of people’s money. We are protesting this,” informed NCP district chief Adv. Ravindra Pagar.

The NCP office bearers and activists closed entrance of the district collectorate. Earlier, four-wheeler was pulled with help of rope to protest the government.

Adv. Pagar further said that BJP government has made living of common man difficult. There is effect of rise in fuel rate on every component. Rates of essential commodities are also rising. Government should interfere immediately and reduce fuel rates to provide relief to common people, it was demanded.

Working president Vishnupant Mhaisdhune, city chief Ranjan Thakre, regional secretary Arjun Tile, women wing chief Prerna Balkavde, Ambadas Khaire, student wing president Nandan Bhaskare and others were present.