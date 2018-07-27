NCF honors efficient corporators

Satpur: The city will not be improved until there is a connection of budget with city development plan and development control regulation. If people’s representatives should implement it properly keeping an eye on 2050, Nashik will be best city not only in state but in entire Asia, stated editor of News 18 Lokmat Dr. Uday Nirgudkar.

Dr. Nirgudkar presented efficient corporator award for 2018-19 on 12th foundation day of Nashik Citizens’ Forum to Ajay Boraste, Shashikant Jadhav and Satish Kulkarni. Director (individual) of Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd. Bhaskarrao Munde was present as special guest.

Former chairman of Nashik Citizens’ Forum Vikram Sarda, Jitubhai Thakkar, chairman Sunil Bhaibhang, Hemant Rathi and Narendra Birar were present on dais. The election committee selected 3 corporators from 122 corporators.

Dr. Nirgudkar further stated that there should be an effort to maintain identity of the cities while modernising them. While lamenting over that there is no space for man to walk though walking is the best option for better health.

While informing about structure and traditions of cities in the world, Dr. Nirgudkar informed that Mohenjo Daro in India gave lessons of town structure to the entire world. While speaking Bhaskarrao Munde praised the nature of Nashikites. People in Nashik are tolerant, experimental and have a unique vision.

Intelligent youths should enter politics in the upcoming period. There is a need to give proper political training to youths while matching happiness and sadness, he added. Ajay Boraste, Shashikant Jadhav and Satish Kulkarni also expressed their views.

Abhijit Kulkarni expressed his views on behalf of judges and informed about various norms to select corporators. Kiran Agrawal and Yogesh Khare have also adjudged the corporators. Narendra Birar compared the programme, whereas Sunil Bhaibhang proposed the vote of thanks.

Former NIMA president Harishankar Banerjee, chairman of The Institution of Engineers of India Santosh Mutha, Laghu Udyog Bharati chairman Sanjay Mahajan, general secretary Milind Kulkarni and other industrialists were present in large numbers.