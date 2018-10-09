Navratri, festival of colour and joy, begins today

Nashik: The temples of Goddesses in the city have decked up for Navratri, the nine-day festival which will begin from today (Oct. 10). Women in large numbers rushed to main market areas in the city like Ravivar Karanja and Main Road to buy pooja related items like Ghat (earthen pot), flowers, betel leaf and flowers.

People can install Ghat in the period from 5 am to 1.36 pm. The Navratri festival at Saptashrungi Garh is beginning today (Oct. 10) with Ghatsthapna. Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has made preparations for this.

Nashik division of MSRTC will ply additional 230 buses for Saptashrungi Garh during the Navratri festival. There are no entry for private vehicles during this period. MSRTC buses will be available for devotees every 5 minutes to go to Saptashrungi Garh from Nanduri.

A total of 230 additional buses will ply from old CBS, Satana, Malegaon and Manmad. These buses will be run from October 10 to 19. A temporary bus stand has been set up on a land near water purification centre on the Saptashrungi Garh and at foothills. Arrangement of drinking water and lavatory has been made there.

Saptashrungi temple trust has taken accidental of insurance of Rs. 6 crore for safety of devotees. Administrative system, temple trust and Nanduri Gram Panchayat have all been set up to provide facilities to the devotees.