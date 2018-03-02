National Science Day celebrated at St. Francis High School

Nashik: The students at St. Francis High School, Tidke Colony, Nashik organised science exhibition on account of National Science Day on February 28. Students from Std. Ist to IXth marked their ebullient response with their active participation. Various functioning models, projects and articles were prepared by the students and displayed captivatingly.

These projects pertained to Physics, Chemistry and Biology. The centre of attraction was rangoli designs signify the sketches of renowned scientists, scientific diagrams and experiments.

Students were administered by their science teachers for the success of the exhibition. Kusuma Shetty, the headmistress and Cici Wilson, the supervisor (Secondary section) strived hard for the success of the exhibition. Chairman Dr. A F Pinto and Grace Pinto conveyed their best wishes on this occasion.