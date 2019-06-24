National consumer helpline receives 4.55 lakh complaints

Nashik: A total of 4.55 lakh consumers have registered their complaints with national consumer helpline in one year.

The highest number of complaints have been registered from phone and less number of complaints have been received through e-mail, consumer app, and postal letter. Especially, 1400 complaints are related to digital payment.

These complaints had been sent to concerned companies to take follow up, while other complaints had been sent to National Payment Corporation of India (NPCL), mentioned a report published by the national consumer helpline. Complaints call 1800 – 11 – 4000 or toll-free number 14404. They can also send their complaint through SMS on mobile number 8130009809.

The divisional helplines have been started for various states in the country for the smooth functioning of the national consumer helpline. Six divisional helplines – Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Patna and Jaipur – have been started. In addition, state consumer helpline has been started for every state.

After making complaints with these helplines, the concerned complainant is informed about to whom he/she makes contact. The complaint registered by them is sent to concerned. If concerned companies have not taken note of complaint, guidance about filing the complaint with consumer court is provided.

A total of 1,426 complaints have been registered about digital payment. Among them, 198 complaints are related to UPI mobile banking, while 154 complaints are about debit/prepaid card. 570 complaints are related to e-wallet, whereas 113 complaints are about BHIM UPI and 88 complaints are related to RTGS/NEFT/IMPS. The number of other complaints is 29. 229 complaints are about internet banking, while 27 are related to credit card. 18 complaints are about aadhaar payment system and 9 complaints are related to BHIM aadhaar/aadhaar pay.