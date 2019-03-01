Video : शहीद पायलट निनाद मांडवगणे यांना आज अखेरचा निरोप….

0
नाशिक : काश्मीरच्या बडगाम जिल्ह्यात भारतीय हवाई दलाचे एमआय-१७ हेलिकॉप्टर कोसळून बुधवारी पायलट स्क्वॉड्रन लीडर निनाद मांडवगणे यांचा मृत्यू झाला होता. नाशिकचे रहिवासी असलेले निनाद यांच्या मृत्यूने हळहळ व्यक्त होत असून, त्यांच्यावर आज, १ मार्च रोजी सकाळी नाशिक येथे अंत्यसंस्कार होणार आहे.

