Nashikites to witness Smart City Ki Smart Savari today

Nashik: The first round of the Giant Starkenn Nashik Peloton 2109 organised by Nashik Cyclists Foundation completed successfully yesterday with the enthusiasm shown by the cyclists. Today (Sunday) in the final stage under Smart City Ki Smart Savari, a green ride of 10-km, kids ride of a 5-km, NAB’s 5-km ride for divyang, a competitive 15-km, sprint peloton and a 50-km mini peloton will be held under 8 different categories.

This is the 6th year of the competition, renowned cine actress Sharmishtha Raut, IPS officer Harish Baijal, Smart City’s Prakash Thavil, MVP general secretary Nileema Pawar and municipal commissioner Radhakrishna Game will remain present.

On the occasion, prizes will be distributed to the winners in 15 kms sprint peloton, 50-km mini peloton and 80-km peloton by distinguished personalities at 11 am. Earlier, the 80-km Peloton competition took place in four groups – 18 to 40 years old (male), 18 to 40 age group (female), Above 40 years old (male), Above 40 years old age group (female). The prize distribution for this two days event is taking place today.

Bajaj Steel Industries General Manager Keval Tambhare, Nashik District Cycling Association secretary Nitin Nagare, RAM winner Dr. Hintendra Mahajan and student representativce Chirayu Patil flagged off the race.

Nashik Cyclists president Ratnakar Aher, peloton race director Miten Thakkar and Nashik Cyclists Foundation member general secretary Nandkumar Patil and vice president Shrikant Joshi were present. More than 70 cyclists from all over Maharashtra completed the 80-km race successfully.