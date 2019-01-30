Nashikites to get relief from tax hike in next month: Game

Nashik: Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game on Wednesday made it clear that Nashikites will get relief from property tax hike by the end of February. Before taking a final decision regarding this, revenue of Municipal Corporation and relief to Nashikites will be considered, he clarified once again.

Following 18% property tax hike by General Body Meeting and standing committee meeting last year, former Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe had imposed a property tax on farmland and other lands. He hiked ratable value from 3 paise to 40 paise.

After taking note of public anger following this decision, Mundhe reduced the rateable value to 20 paise from 40 paise. As Mundhe imposed a property tax on school, temple lands, grounds and farmland in the yellow zone.

There were strong reactions against this in the city. Taking a serious note of this, the General Body Meeting scrapped the property tax hike by Mundhe. Thereafter, notices were sent to 39,000 properties, out of total unauthorised 59,000 properties which were not on NMC record The General Body Meeting also decided to scrap these notices.

Following a transfer of Mundhe, Municipal Commissioner Game hinted to reduce the property tax hike. In addition, all three MLAs in the city also made it clear that a decision will be taken to reduce the tax hike.

However, a proposal regarding tax hike has not implemented yet and pressure on rulers is growing to reduce the tax hike before Lok Sabha elections. On the backdrop of this, Municipal Commissioner Game made it clear that efforts will be taken to clear disappointment of citizens regarding tax hike.

After interacting with media persons on Wednesday, the Municipal Commissioner commented on the tax hike for the first time. Informing that while taking efforts to clear disappointment among citizens, technical and legal facts are being verified, the Municipal Commissioner said that the decision about tax hike has to be taken in February.

As a result, the decision regarding this will be taken by February end. However, while taking this decision status of NMC revenue should be considered. NMC is receiving Rs. 1000 crore from the government in the form of GST and considering revenue through property and water tax and other taxes and expenditure due to 7th pay commission and establishment, a status of the budget has to be considered.

A decision will be taken after verifying all of these, the Municipal Commissioner clarified.