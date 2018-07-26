Nashikites may be able to see Lunar eclipse

Nashik: If the residents of Nashik are lucky to see a clear sky, they will be able to witness the longest total lunar eclipse of the 21st century. “The world is about to witness the longest lunar eclipse in a century tonight and early hours of July 28 with duration of one hour and 43 minutes.

The lunar eclipse will be visible Nashik, Pune, Delhi and Mumbai,” said Apurva Jakhadi, space educator in the city. She added this day would also be a ‘Blood Moon,’ where the earth’s satellite takes on a reddish hue.

“A lunar eclipse happens when the moon passes directly behind the earth, and the shadow of the earth eclipses the moon. During a total lunar eclipse, the earth blocks direct sunlight reaching the moon,” Jakhadi said.

The only light that reflects from the surface is refracted (change of direction) by earth’s atmosphere; this light tends to appear reddish, which is why it is known as Blood Moon.

Jakhadi said the total Lunar Eclipse slated for July 27, 2018, is happening on a full moon night, making this celestial phenomenon even rare.

The Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) and Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) hold special significance in the Hindu calendar. The first part or phase of the lunar eclipse will see the moon fall under the earth’s shadow. This phase is known as the penumbral eclipse (initial stage).

The event is said to begin at 10:44 pm IST today. The first phase of the lunar eclipse is expected to set in from 11:54 pm. The total lunar eclipse is estimated to set in from 1 am on July 28.

The moon will be in perfect alignment with the sun and the earth, with the moon in the middle of the earth and the sun. The eclipse will be visible all across the globe, except North America. It can be best viewed from Australia, New Zealand, Africa, Antarctica and Asia (many parts of India).