Nashikites enjoy Sunday at Someshwar waterfall

Gaurav Pardeshi

dt@deshdoot.com

Nashik: Incessant rainfall for the last couple of days in the catchment areas of the Gangapur dam caused an increase in the inflow of water in the Godavari, thus attracting Nashikites in large numbers to rush to Someshwar waterfall and enjoy their weekend.

People along with their families and friends busy taking selfies from their mobiles at the site, while children and youngster were playing in the water. They were spraying water at one another.

The vendors and food sellers witnessed a good business. While expressing her joy, one of the tourists, Meena Kaur who is from Uttar Pradesh said, “I heard a lot about Nashik city but never come here before this. I come to Nashik for first time and fall in love with the climate here. It is really a beautiful city and is a best destination for stay.”

“The administration should deploy police personnel and security guards here to prevent any unwanted situation. There is possibility of mishaps,” she added. While other tourist expressed his disappointment over lack of parking facility. He said, “The concerned should provide proper facility to park vehicles there.”

Food vendors also witnessed a good business. A sweet corn seller said, “As number of visitors increase during these days, we witness good business during monsoon season. I earn around Rs. 1000 per day.”