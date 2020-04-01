Nashik witness five new COVID-19 suspected patients

NASHIK :

About five new suspected corona virus patients were admitted in the District Civil Hospital on Tuesday. On March 29, a 30-year-old youth from Niphad taluka in the district has been infected with corona. Now there are 30 corona suspected patients including one infected with corona and five more who are being treated in hospital.

According district civil hospital surgeon statement, there are total 5 suspects of corona virus admitted in civil hospital today. The Swab samples of all 29 suspects patients have been sent to Pune laboratory for examination, till date 72 reports of Corona suspects have been received negative

Five suspects corona patents admitted in Nashik civil hospital, 10 suspect corona patients admitted in General hospital at Malegaon and 14 suspects corona patients admitted in Dr Zakir Hussian hospital of Nashik municipal hospital.

So far, 754 citizens from abroad have registered in the city-district, of which 533 are home-quarantined. Their 14-day daily trial is underway. So, the home-quarantine test of 221 citizens has been completed. Till the date total 102 patients swab of throat send to pune for testing. Out of them 72 patients report received negative while one report received positive. Total 29 suspects report are awaiting.