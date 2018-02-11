Nashik tops state in Lok Adalat

Nashik: Nashik district court topped the state after it resolved highest number of cases during Lok Adalat. 1.91 lakh cases were filed in the Lok Adalat which was conducted yesterday. Out of them, 46,139 cases have been resolved, while recovery of Rs. 11 crore has been made, informed secretary of district legal authority judge S M Bukke.

The Lok Adalat was inaugurated by principal district and sessions judge Suryakant Shinde in the morning. Judges, lawyers and complainants were present in large numbers on the occasion.

As many as 7998 judicial pending cases were tabled in the Lok Adalat and 183023 pre-litigation cases were filed. Out of 7998 cases, 1989 cases were resolved, while 44150 pre-litigation cases were resolved. Total 46139 cases were resolved. This number is highest in the state.

Total Rs. 10.98 crore was recovered in claim related cases, while Rs. 3.93 crore was recovered in motor accident cases and Rs. 4.42 crore was recovered in cheque bouncing cases.

Secretary of the district legal authority judge Bukke thanked all judges, lawyers, complainants and citizens for resolving the highest number of cases in the state.