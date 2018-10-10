Nashik tops state in oral health check up

Nashik: The health department of Maharashtra government has started a free oral health check up drive at 110 districts from October 2. Nashik has topped the state in this check up.

In India, higher number of people are suffering from oral cancer due to tobacco consumption. Lakhs of people are addicted to tobacco, gutkha and cigarette.

Hundreds of people are dying. This is happening due to tobacco only. Considering this, state government has started this oral health check up drive in 11 districts in the state. Oral health check up of persons above 30 years of age is being conducted at 106 primary health centres, 23 rural hospitals, 5 sub-district hospitals, district civil hospital Nashik and all primary health centres and hospitals which are falling in jurisdiction of Nashik and Malegaon Municipal Corporation.

With oral health checking of 54,404 females and 56,000 males, amounting to total 1,10,404, Nashik district is leading the state. Oral health of 41,037 persons was checked at Ahmednagar, while health oral health check up of 53,332 was conducted at Jalgaon.

The health of 44,288 persons was checked at Dhule and oral health check up 21,797 persons was conducted at Nandurbar. Those suspects who will be found during health check up will be checked up free of cost by expert doctors.

This drive is being conducted in the district from October 2 to November 15, 2018. All citizens above 30 years of age should check their oral health as per their convenience in nearby government hospital, it has been urged.

District civil surgeon Dr. Suresh Jagdale, district health officer Dr. VIjay Dekate, NMC health officer Dr. Gaikwad, Malegaon Municipal Corporation’s health officer Dr. Dange, resident medical officer (outpatient) Dr. Anant Pawar, additional district mother-child welfare officer Dr. Ravindra Choudhari, additional district health officer Dr. Daval Salwe, all health superintendents in the district, taluka health officers and employees have made a planning in such a way that this drive will be useful for common people.

Meanwhile, during oral health check up of 76,931, 13,160 found addicted to tobacco, while 7,80,017 addicted to consumption of liquor. 92 have been suffering from cancer like symptoms.