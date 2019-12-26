Nashik to get 1 TMC water from Vaitarna dam

NASHIK:

The drinking water problem of Nashik will be all but over when 1 thousand million cubic (TMC) feet of water from upper Vaitarna dam in Igatpuri taluka will be discharged into the river basin of Godavari.

The water will be diverted to the Gangapur dam from Mukane dam through a pipeline. As the water is to be used for non-irrigation purpose, it will be kept reserve to quench thurst of Nashikites to overcome long-lasting drinking water problem of the city.

With this the water resources department will be able to allow other agencies seeking water from Gangapur dam, to get water from the reservoir. A survey is being conducted by the district administration for release of water from Mukane dam and hence a police protection is being provided in this regard.

The height of the Mukane dam has now been increased with an increased storing capacity of 7.5 TMC. Considering track record of an unsatisfactory rainfall frequency in the catchment area of the Mukane dam, the Godavari-Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation has decided to discharge excess water from upper Vaitarna dam into the deficit Mukane dam so as to make available ample water for Nashik and Marathwada.

Meanwhile, as per the request of the irrigation department, the district collectorate has instructed rural police to provide adequate police bandobast during the survey work at Mukane dam in order to avoid law and order problem as the local villagers are opposing the survey work.

Vaitarna Dam is a Gravity dams on Vaitarna river which supplies water to Palghar, Mumbai, but located in Palghar and Nashik district.