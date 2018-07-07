Nashik taluka tops ration card distribution programme

Nashik: The government services are being provided to citizens under government is at your doorstep to make administrative functioning more easier. Nashik taluka topped this drive and replaced 6088 old ration cards.

In addition, these ration cards were linked with aadhaar number and grain distribution has been started to beneficiaries. The administrative functioning is becoming more easier due to the organisation of various drives in the recent period.

The state government is at your doorstep programme is being conducted to prevent inconvenience to citizens. Tehsilar of Nashik Rajashri Ahirrao-Gangurde visited 21 villages under this programme and interacted with the villagers there.

She distributed various certificates and ration cards through this special programme. Ahirrao also provided benefit of various government schemes to eligible persons. So far, 6088 ration cards have been distributed in Nashik taluka including 3472 saffron, 613 white and 102 yellow ration cards.

Names of 3498 persons were included. The names of 708 persons were corrected.

As certificates related to educational admission are being distributed online, information about Aaple Sarkar portal is being given in this programme.

People will no more need to visit tehsil office and they should get the certicates at their residences, urged Ahirrao. This programme will be conducted in other villages too, she informed.