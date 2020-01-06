Nashik Starts New Year with high air pollution

New Year’s week see high air pollution, as mercury drops

Nashik: The temperature in Nashik city is dropping constantly. The maximum temperature is also coming down subsequently. With the dropping temperature, air pollution in the city is increasing. Especially, on the very first day of the New Year, the air pollution reached it’s highest. The Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 176 AQI on January 1, 2020.

Air pollution is gripping the city as the mercury is setting down. The AQI in Nashik is observed between 100-200 AQI categories. With the norms of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI condition suggests that the air quality of Nashik is not good for children.

Such a scenario of air pollution the may create breathing discomfort for the elderly and children. As per the CPCB website, the guideline values prescribed by the World Health Organisation are of PM2.5 are 10 μg/m3 annual mean and 25 μg/m3 24-hour mean.

In Nashik, the concentration of PM2.5 is between 100 μg/m3 to 200 μg/m3, on a daily basis. The PM 2.5 has become the prominent pollutant in Nashik city air.

“The actual air pollution is much higher in the Satpur, Cidco and Ambad area, where industries are situated. We have demanded that the air quality monitoring station should be installed in the industrial area, but no concern has been taken by the government agencies. The industries in Nashik are exhausting their pollutants in the night time. We have brought to notice of MPCB, Nashik that several industries in these areas are exhausting their pollutants in the night, but no action has been taken yet.”

– Jagbir Singh, Manav Uthan Manch, Nashik