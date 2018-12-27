Nashik shivers at 5.70C, Niphad coldest at 1.80C in state

Sandeep Chavan / NASHIK: With a blanket of snow on tree leaves and surfaces, Niphad tehsil town in Nashik on Thursday experienced a Shimla-like intense cold, recording a minimum temperature of 1.8 degree Celsius in the morning, the lowest so far in Maharashtra this winter.

“The Wheat Research Centre at Kundewadi in Niphad on Thursday morning recorded a minimum temperature of 1.8 degree Celsius,” informed by agriculture assistant Ramesh Mankar. He said that the drop in temperatures is however, conducive to crops like wheat and chick peas and also to the newly developed wheat varieties of Samadhan and Netravati.

The sudden dip in temperatures by 6.9 degrees in a day, from Wednesday’s 12.6 degrees Celsius to Thursday’s 5.7 degrees in Nashik however may affect grapevine yards severely, agricultural experts opined. In order to protect their grapevine yards from suddenly developed chilled weather conditions, farmers in the area were seen making artificial heat through lighting bonfires at the yards.

Nashik city came a second close with temperatures dipping to a low of 5.7 degree Celsius during the day, according to officials at the local meteorology department. They said Nashik is bound to get colder in the coming days as the mercury is expected to drop further.

“North Central Maharashtra including Nashik and Vidarbha likely to hit by cold wave in the next two days,” according to IMD, Pune.

Meanwhile, intense cold wave conditions have gripped North Maharashtra too with Jalgaon and Malegaon logging 12.0 and 8.6 degrees Celsius respectively.