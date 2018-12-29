Nashik sees rush of tourists

GAURAV PARDESHI

Nashik: The tourists in large numbers arrived in Nashik, which is known for its pleasant atmosphere and religious significance, to celebrate their Christmas holidays and New Year.

They are seen visiting pilgrimage spots like Kapaleshwar temple, Sitagupha, Gangaghat, Ramkund, Panchavati, Kalaram temple, Tapovan and Gangapur Dam. Devotees are taking holy dips at Godavari river. Though there is a rise in cold conditions in the city, tourists are enjoying it. The lowest temperature as 5.7 degree Celsius was recorded on Thursday. Despite this, the tourists are enjoying a boat riding in the evening at Gandhi Talao. They are enjoying famous Misal Pav and Jalebi in the morning.

Devotees are also visiting Kapila Sangam at Tapovan and Ramshrushti Garden. Rucha Yadav, a tourist from Uttar Pradesh says she and her family arrived in Nashik four days ago. They visited some pilgrimage spots and have a plan to visit more spots. They also planned to visit Shirdi and Bhandardara. “We have decided to celebrate the New Year in Nashik. I liked the weather in Nashik and falls in love with Nashik,” she added.

Trupti Bhor, who is currently staying at Pune visits Nashik every year. She said, “I was born in Nashik. After staying for 23 years here I shifted to Pune. As my friends and relatives are staying in Nashik, I with my elder sister and two daughters come to Nashik in December every year.”I say it’s nostalgia. As I love Nashik very much, I come to Nashik every year. Every year I find a new change in the city. There is an increase in traffic flow in the city. Earlier, the area around my bungalow in Yeolekar farm, College Road was vacant. Now, high-rise buildings have seen,” she added. Devotees in high numbers arrived from Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. They are currently staying in Dharmshalas around Ramkund, said Alok Gaidhani. The temple town Trimbakeshwar is also witnessing the rush of devotees.